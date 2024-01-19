Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,586 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Brighthouse Financial worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

