Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $201.23 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

