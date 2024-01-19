Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.23 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $207.29. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

