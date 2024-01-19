Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,430 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.91 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

