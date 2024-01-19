Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,766 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of First Western Financial worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Western Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Western Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Western Financial by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Western Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,504 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $17.35 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

