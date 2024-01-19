Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,713 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.