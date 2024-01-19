DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 5.7%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 380,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 746,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -132.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.