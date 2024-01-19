Diversified LLC Acquires 38 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.4% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.59. 692,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $474.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

