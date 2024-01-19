Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO Buys $212,900.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 1.8 %

LPG opened at $41.32 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,743,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

