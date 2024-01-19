DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Up 4.6%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.18. 977,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,045,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,731 shares of company stock worth $1,476,989. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

