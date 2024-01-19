Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

DRVN stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.