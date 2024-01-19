Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $14.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.48.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after buying an additional 3,950,464 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $35,214,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth about $37,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DNB opened at $11.36 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.
