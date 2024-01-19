e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $156.38, but opened at $161.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $157.03, with a volume of 207,865 shares trading hands.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average is $121.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

