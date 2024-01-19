Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.62. 318,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,288. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

