Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $216.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECL. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $200.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

