Eight Capital Increases Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $13.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $7.94 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 794.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

