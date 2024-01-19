Electroneum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.45 million and $1.00 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,618,053 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

