Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Novare Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.0% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 371,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

