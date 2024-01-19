Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FISV opened at $137.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.