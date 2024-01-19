Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $95,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $65,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

Hess stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $147.88.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.