Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,969 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.40 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

