Empirical Finance LLC Buys 503 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $383.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $396.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

