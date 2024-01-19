Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

