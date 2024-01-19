Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

