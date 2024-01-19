Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,461 shares of company stock worth $8,359,356. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $150.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.