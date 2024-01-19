Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.