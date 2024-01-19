Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

