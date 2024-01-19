Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 751 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GD opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

