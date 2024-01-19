Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.5% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

MSCI Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $546.46 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.30 and a 200-day moving average of $523.58. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.