EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.00

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 90117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31. The stock has a market cap of C$225.54 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.36.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.34 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.1907357 EPS for the current year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

