Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.76 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Energi has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $147,438.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00079086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,866,508 coins and its circulating supply is 72,866,181 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

