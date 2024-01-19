Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Eight Capital

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.8 %

Energy Fuels stock opened at C$10.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.44. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.17.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.50 million. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 271.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$69,000.00. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

