Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Eight Capital

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFR
Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.8 %
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.50 million. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 271.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Energy Fuels
In related news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$69,000.00. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.