EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPR. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.55.

EPR opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $15,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

