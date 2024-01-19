Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,068.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,586.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 100,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Esquire Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.