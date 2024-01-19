Family Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 154,624 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 322,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

