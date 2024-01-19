Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,948. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

