Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $406.68. 276,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,353. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.