Family Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. 11,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $780.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

