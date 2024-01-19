Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,830,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. 2,042,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,771. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

