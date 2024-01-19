Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 500,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,790. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

