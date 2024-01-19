Family Asset Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,972,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,149 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 72,517 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 54,020 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.43. 38,603 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $268.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

