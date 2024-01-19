FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.