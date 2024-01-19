FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 39,788 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 652.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

