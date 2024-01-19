FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Shell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 230,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.36 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $203.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

