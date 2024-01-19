FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

