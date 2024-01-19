FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 439.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS EFAV opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.