FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,515,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.