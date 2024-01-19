FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $64.52.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
