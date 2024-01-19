FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,710 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,326. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.