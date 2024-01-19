FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 19,870 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.